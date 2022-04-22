×
"I hope people don’t think that’s my intention" - Top AEW star on comparisons with Stone Cole Steve Austin 

The Texas Rattlesnake is one of the most influential pro wrestlers of all time.
Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Apr 22, 2022 08:11 AM IST
AEW World Champion Hangman Page recently opened up about being compared to WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cole Steve Austin.

Page's beer-drinking gimmick before winning the AEW Championship drew comparisons to Stone Cold, whose on-screen celebrations are rarely finished without a few cans of beer being opened. Fans began comparing their gimmicks, though their characters are essentially as different as chalk and cheese.

thank you all. you’ve made me feel like a champion. https://t.co/7CTrhvCgP3

Appearing on the latest episode of the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Hangman Page confessed it was never his intention to get compared with The Texas Rattlesnake. Furthermore, though the AEW Champion added that he'd take the comparisons as a compliment, he wants to carve out his distinct identity.

“I don’t know, that’s never my goal,” Page said. “I could understand how you’d see that but it was never my intention or my goal or anything like that. Stone Cold is awesome, I’ll take it as a compliment. People tell me stuff like that about this guy or that guy, I hope people don’t think that’s my intention like I want to be the next whatever. That’s not the case, remotely never has been.” (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Hangman Page is readying for arguably the biggest match of his AEW career

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy's reign as the AEW Champion has been exceptional so far, with a string of great bouts against Bryan Danielson, Lance Archer, and Adam Cole. However, on this week's Dynamite, Hangman Page confronted CM Punk and seemingly set up the much-awaited dream clash.

OHHH YEAHHHH. Hangman Page vs CM Punk. Give us heel Punk for this.🔥 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/TyaXnacQZ4

It'll be interesting to see if Punk, who follows a Straight Edge lifestyle, touches upon Page's fondness for beer during their rivalry in Tony Khan's promotion. With only a few weeks left for the promotion's next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing 2022, fans can expect CM Punk and Hangman Page's feud to escalate quickly.

What do you make of the comparisons between Hangman Page and Stone Cold Steve Austin? Do you Page losing his title to CM Punk at Double or Nothing? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava

हिन्दी