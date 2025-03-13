AEW star Hangman Page still out for blood

Former AEW World Champion Hangman Page doesn't intend to stop going against another world champion on tonight's Dynamite. He and MJF have been feuding for the past month.

Their feud was based on Maxwell's envy of the Cowboy receiving love from people despite his wrong deeds. At Revolution, they wrestled in a great opening contest. Both tried to keep each other down with unique offenses. In the end, Hangman Page hit a brutal Fallen Angel on the former AEW World Champion, followed by a buckshot lariat for the win.

On Dynamite, MJF hesitantly took MVP's business card after the Hurt Syndicate associate showed the Salt of the Earth harsh reality. Later, on the show, he bumped into the Cowboy. The duo again engaged in a brutal argument. Hangman still remembered that MJF tried to light him on fire but couldn't because security intervened. The Cowboy teased going after him again in the future.

Friedman also said that Hangman will never again become an AEW World Champion. The former also stated that the fans might not always support him. It will be interesting to see when the duo collides.

