AEW star heaps praise on The Miz after WWE SummerSlam

Former WWE Champion The Miz has garnered acclaim for his performance at SummerSlam from AEW star Shawn Spears.

This year's WWE SummerSlam featured YouTube star Logan Paul going up against The Miz in a singles bout. The fight turned out to be quite a spectacle, as Paul displayed commendable athleticism in his first singles match. The rivalry between the two men stems from the A-Lister betraying Paul at WrestleMania 38 after they teamed up to defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Despite a few interruptions from Maryse and Ciampa, the YouTube star was able to deliver a Skull Crushing Finale to The Miz. This was enough to put away the former champion.

Following the bout, AEW star Shawn Spears took to Twitter to shower praise on the veteran.

"Name someone who’s really really good at their job? I’ll go first: The Miz," Spears wrote.

You can check out the full tweet here:

Shawn Spears @ShawnSpears Name someone who’s really really good at their job?



I’ll go first:



The Miz Name someone who’s really really good at their job? I’ll go first: The Miz

With the rivalry between The Miz and Logan Paul seemingly ending, it remains to be seen what is next for them in the coming weeks.

Fans had varied reactions to the WWE Superstar being praised

The general air of agreement under Shawn Spears' tweet proved to be a testament to The Miz's popularity.

A number of fans did not skip a beat as they seconded Spears' opinion of the former WWE Champion.

Sweet_Red @ThatSweetRed @ShawnSpears Great on the mic and makes me hate him soooo much. I concur!! @ShawnSpears Great on the mic and makes me hate him soooo much. I concur!!

One fan pointed out that The Miz was skilled enough to make the Intercontinental Title feel like a world title.

alex fleener @Alex_Fleener101 @JakeP47 @ShawnSpears Agree, however it needs to be the IC title, not because he can’t be world champion, but because he makes the IC title feel like a world title @JakeP47 @ShawnSpears Agree, however it needs to be the IC title, not because he can’t be world champion, but because he makes the IC title feel like a world title

Some comments also named Triple H in response to the AEW star's seemingly rhetorical question.

The Miz has certainly garnered some favorable comments from the wrestling world after an enthralling match at SummerSlam. Logan Paul also gained praise after his first singles match in WWE.

It remains to be seen what is in store for the YouTube star as he embarks on his journey in the promotion.

What did you think of The Miz vs. Logan Paul at SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section below.

A Hall of Famer told us Drew McIntyre wouldn't have succeeded during the Attitude Era. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far