AEW star has a heartfelt reaction to Liv Morgan's WWE Money in the Bank win

Ruby Soho expressed her delight over Liv Morgan's breakthrough win at WWE Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

During the event, Morgan outlasted Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Lacey Evans, Racquel Rodriguez, and Shotzi to grab the coveted briefcase. Later that night, Liv even cashed in the contract on Ronda Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Soho was Liv's Riott Squad stablemate in WWE when the former was called Ruby Riott. They teamed from 2017 to 2019 before feuding and reuniting in 2020 until Ruby's release on June 2, 2021.

Upon learning about Morgan's Money in the Bank win, the AEW star took to Twitter to share her reaction. Soho had nothing but happiness for the WWE Superstar and couldn't be more proud of her.

"Smiling from ear to ear right now," Soho tweeted.

Ruby being a proud friend to Liv was a heart-melting moment, given they were long-time partners. It will be interesting to see how the latter will respond to the former's nice gesture.

Fans chimed in on Ruby Soho's reaction to Liv Morgan's WWE Money in the Bank win

Wrestling fans on Twitter were also happy for Liv Morgan and seconded Ruby Soho's reaction as they posted several throwback photos.

This user had a collage of before and after photos, indicating the ascension of Morgan to the championship picture.

This fan shared an old picture of the former Riott Squad members:

This Riott Squad fan sympathizes with Ruby, saying her smile turned to tears upon seeing Liv grab the briefcase.

In addition, this user emphasized that Morgan deserved the Money in the Bank win because she improved in all facets.

Lastly, a fan believed that Liv was a star in the making and that Ruby was a huge factor in developing the former.

Now that Liv Morgan has successfully cashed in her MITB contract on Ronda Rousey, it will be interesting to see how Ruby Soho responds to her friend's career-defining win.

