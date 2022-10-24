AEW star hits out at false accusations surrounding one of Tony Khan's top champions

AEW star Shawn Dean has lashed out at wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer for reports made about injured Women's Champion Thunder Rosa.

Rosa has been on the shelf since August 2022, with Toni Storm stepping in to fill her shoes as the Interim AEW Women's Champion, which she won at the All Out pay-per-view in September.

Since Thunder Rosa was injured, several recurring faces have been absent from AEW TV, with Meltzer speculating in the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that due to the reported backstage heat surrounding the Women's Champion, names close to Rosa haven't been used.

The report has caused AEW star and extras coordinator Shawn Dean to tweet out some clarification on the situation, with Dean not being happy with it in the slightest.

"It's the kind of careless reporting like this causing unnecessary issues and problems for no reason! U have no info, yet still report this dumb bs! All those talented women are in good standing. So whoever brought that to ur attention is a liar and a fraud. #Salute," tweeted Shawn Dean.

All Elite Wrestling has not been short of backstage issues and conflicts in recent months, with the "Brawl Out" incident still unresolved, as well as altercations involving the likes of Eddie Kingston, Sammy Guevara, and Andrade El Idolo all becoming public knowledge as of late.

The AEW Women's Champion has had some choice words for Toni Storm as of late

While she may still be considered the "Interim" champion on paper, Toni Storm has proved that she has all the qualities to be the Undisputed Women's Champion when Thunder Rosa returns, which has caused the injured champ to make some comments.

Rosa recently gave an update to Busted Open Radio, saying that she is hoping to be back in action around January 2023, while also letting Storm know that if she has a problem being called the "Interim" champion, that's her problem.

"If you are distraught about what is booked, maybe you should talk to the booker, and keep my name out of your mouth." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

