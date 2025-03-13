AEW star humiliated into silence on Dynamite

A brash and cocky AEW star attempted to garner huge reactions on Dynamite. However, he was left beaten and humiliated in the middle of the squared circle once again.

This was the former Acclaimed member, Max Caster. During the March 12, 2025, edition of Dynamite, the man who calls himself 'The Best Wrestler Alive' came down to the ring for his scheduled bout against The Alpha, Konosuke Takeshita.

Max began by bragging about his moniker and attempting to get the fans to chant for him. This led to the arrival of his opponent, Konosuke Takeshita, who was coming off a huge loss at AEW Revolution 2025, where he was dethroned by Kenny Omega for the AEW International Championship.

Caster attempted to lighten the mood and even believed that Takeshita had come out to invite him to join his faction, The Don Callis Family. However, when Caster poked fun at Takeshita for losing his title to Omega, he triggered Takeshita, who took down Caster with a huge elbow to the face.

Takeshita went for the pinfall, but he broke it himself at two, wanting to humiliate Max Caster further. He then delivered a huge Raging Fire and covered him for the victory.

Takeshita ended the bout in mere seconds, and Caster was left beaten in the middle of the ring, again.

