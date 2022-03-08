"I believe Ring of Honor is about to thrive like never before" - Leading AEW star comments on Tony Khan's ROH acquisition

AEW has fought hard to make itself the alternative to WWE, and after three years, the promotion has established itself as just that. Tony Khan, however, doesn't seem satisfied and last week announced his acquisition of Ring of Honor.

Ring of Honor unfortunately went out of business in 2021. At the end of the year, the promotion held one last pay-per-view and released all its stars. Khan's purchase of ROH will likely open up the promotion's doors once again.

AEW star Wardlow recently spoke about the purchase of ROH and hyped the future of the promotion under Khan during an interview with WrestlingINC.

“I think it is awesome, just for the world of wrestling in general,'' Wardlow said. ''We’ve obviously seen what Tony can do with a product, so I believe Ring of Honor is about to thrive like never before.”

Wardlow continued by stating that he likes seeing different options and avenues of entertainment in professional wrestling.

“I would just like to see another quality wrestling product. An enjoyable, entertaining option. Just something a little different. There’s so much talent in the business of wrestling and there’s so many free agents, I feel like Ring of Honor’s going to be a great place for all of these talents and people to go and shine like they deserve.” (H/T: Fightful)

Eric Bischoff speculates that AEW President Tony Khan could have big plans for Ring of Honor

During Bischoff's 83 Weeks podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer shared his opinion on what the future of Tony Khan's ROH would look like.

"Tony could have an awesome plan in his back pocket that we don’t know about,'' said Bischoff. ''Now we’ve got this amazing roster of talent and I don’t really have enough television on TBS to take advantage of it, let’s start another promotion on another television network. So you’re going to produce another television show, assuming it’s exclusive and that talent that’s assigned to that Ring of Honor show, now you can take advantage of a huge roster with some great talent." (H/T: Wrestling Inc.).

If fan speculation is true, the AEW roster might just spill over into ROH. As Bischoff said, this could play a major role in solving the promotion's booking issues.

