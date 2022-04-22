AEW star imitates Batista's iconic promo to lay out a challenge to Kota Ibushi

AEW star Stu Grayson has made his intentions known about the upcoming supershow between All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling. He has demanded a rematch with NJPW star Kota Ibushi.

On the April 20th edition of AEW Dynamite it was officially announced that AEW and NJPW will be collaborating for the "Forbidden Door" pay-per-view that will take place on June 26th.

Stu Grayson of The Dark Order took to social media to make one of the first callouts from the AEW side for a match at the event. By channeling his inner Batista, Grayson called out the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion for a rematch to a match they had when Grayson was just 18 years old.

"Last time I had a match against Kota Ibushi I was 18yo. I've been waiting for the rematch for a long time. Give me what I want (insert Batista gif) #FORBIDDENDOOR"

The match referenced by Grayson in his tweet took place on day three of the CHIKARA event "King of Trios" in 2009. The match was the final of the Rey de Voladores tournament where Ibushi came out as the winner.

There are a number of dream matches for Kota Ibushi at "Forbidden Door"

Since the announcement of the Forbidden Door show, the list of dream matches has grown by the second. Ibushi has been one of the men mentioned a lot due to the question of whether he will be healthy by the time of the show.

- CM Punk v. Kazuchika Okada

- Kenny Omega v. Kota Ibushi

- Jon Moxley v. Hiroshi Tanahashi



Matches that I'm writing in pen for the AEW x NJPW 'The Forbidden Door' PPV:- CM Punk v. Kazuchika Okada- Kenny Omega v. Kota Ibushi- Jon Moxley v. Hiroshi Tanahashi

The main match that people have been requesting involves Ibushi's former partner and best friend Kenny Omega, who at the time of writing is also rehabbing several injuries. Whether the two men face each other or reunite for a tag team match remains to be seen, but either way they go, fans will be happy.

Do you want to see Kota Ibushi at Forbidden Door? Let us know in the comments section down below!

