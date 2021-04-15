AEW star Ivellise departs, accuses Thunder Rosa of slander

It was reported a couple of weeks ago that AEW star Ivelisse had been absent from the company's programming due to issues with the coaches and trainers. Earlier today, Ivelisse took to social media to confirm she had been "let go" of by the promotion due to the same reason.

In a now-deleted tweet, Ivelisse revealed she stood up against the mistreatment in the AEW locker loom, which led to her departure from the promotion. The tweet read as follows:

"History repeats itself unfortunately. I speak up about mistreatment and get let go. Thats life."

Following Ivellise's tweet, Fightful Select carried out a report in which the AEW star explained how Thunder Rosa slandered and bad-mouthed her during her time in the promotion.

She further stated that her position in the company had been sabotaged due to Rosa's unprofessional acts. Ivelisse's statement in the report read as follows:

"I spoke up about mistreatment from a Coach, even to other women too, there were witnesses and I was the one suspended and left in limbo and just now let go, and nothing has been done at all the entire time about (Thunder Rosa) slandering my name the entire time in AEW and doing everything to sabotage my position there, I kept quiet, (Thunder Rosa) also has a history of getting involved with officials in order to get ahead which there was a lawsuit and everything in (Lucha Underground)."

Later, Ivelisse indirectly called out Rosa on Twitter for slandering people she knew nothing about and termed her the "worst kind" of person.

The worse type of people are those who formulate opinions and slader on things they know absolutely nothing about or with ill intent — IVELISSE👑👹🃏🇵🇷LaSicaria#Bow2None (@RealIvelisse) April 14, 2021

Ivelisse had a decent run in AEW before her departure

Though she wasn't a regular presence on AEW Dynamite, Ivelisse and her partner Diamante won the AEW Women's Tag Team Tournament in 2020. The two defeated Brandi Rhodes and Allie in the finals, and it seemed like they would find their way to the top in AEW.

However, Ivelisse's mounting issues with the coaches led to her being pulled from programming, with Diamante becoming a singles competitor in recent weeks.

What's your take on Ivelisse's AEW departure? Do you think AEW should have dealt with the situation in a better way? Sound off the comments below.