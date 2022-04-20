Jack Evans announces his departure from AEW

AEW star Jack Evans recently took to Twitter to announce his impending departure from the company.

The 22-year-old star gained popularity early in his career during his time on ROH. His athleticism and high-flying style earned him a sizeable fanbase. In 2019, Evans signed a contract with Tony Khan's company, where he would reform Los Güeros del Cielo with Angélico, now being billed as a new team, The Hybrid2.

The team of Evans and Angélico, TH2, had several matches with some notable opponents on the All Elite roster. Top tier stables like Best Friends and The Young Bucks have fought them. Even Kenny Omega has faced Jack at one point for the AAA Mega Championship, with the former emerging victorious.

In a recent tweet, Jack Evans thanked the Fans and announced his contract won't be renewed once it expires at the end of April, making him a free agent.

"My time with #AEW has been a fun and enjoyable but it has come to an end as I will not be re-signed when my contract ends at the end of April. I'd like to thank everyone at AEW and the AEW fans for the opportunity."

Jack Evans complimented AEW's management

While Evans is preparing for his departure, he has no animosity towards the promotion. He made it a point to compliment Tony Khan and Co. on how they have handled his contract.

Some fans questioned whether it was right to let the 40-year-old go and compared his departure to how other promotions dismiss their employees. Evans, however, appreciated that the management kept him until his contract had run its entire course.

After losing a hair vs. hair match to Orange Cassidy on the October 1 episode of Rampage, Jack Evans was taken off TV. His last match in the All Elite scene was on an episode of Dark Taping at Universal Studios, where he was defeated by Dante Martin. It is expected that his partner, Angélico, will continue to work with Tony Khan’s company.

