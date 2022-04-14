"She's trash" - AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill calls out former WWE star

AEW star Jade Cargill recently took to Twitter to bash Marina Shafir after an underwhelming audience response in the latter's recent Dynamite match.

This week's episode featured a stacked card of highly-anticipated matches. Among them, the significant lack of response from fans during Marina Shafir vs. Skye Blue stood out like a sore thumb. While the match wasn't lengthy, it was noticeable that the relatively biggest response only came from Jade Cargill's fans.

When a fan shared a tweet expressing her disappointment at the lack of response during the match and praising Marina Shafir, Jade Cargill immediately called out the former WWE star in less-than-subtle words.

Check it out below:

"GOOD. She’s TRASH #AEW."

You can check out the full results of Dynamite here.

Jade Cargill has an impressive winning streak in AEW

The TBS champion has become a dominant force in AEW. She has demolished every opponent that has been thrown at her right from the get-go, which includes some big names like Janai Kai, Red Velvet, Ruby Soho, Thunder Rosa, and Julia Hart.

Jade's intimidating physique and in-ring prowess have gained her a cult following among All Elite fans. Counting her decisive win over Tay Conti at Revolution, Cargill's winning streak currently stands at 29-0, an impressive stat for any wrestler.

After Mark Sterling gave her two options for her next opponent, Jade chose former MMA fighter Marina Shafir, over Leva Bates after showing disdain for Bates as an opponent. She vowed to make Shafir her 30th victim, showcasing her determination to keep up the streak.

A match between Jade Cargill and Marina Shafir will possibly be on the cards soon. Considering Cargill's current form, fans believe Shafir will be in for a grueling match.

Do you think Jade Cargill will continue her impressive winning streak against Shafir? Sound off in the comments!

