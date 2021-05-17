AEW star Britt Baker responds to shot taken by Jade Cargill

It looks like AEW's young female star Jade Cargill is making some enemies. She recently mocked Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. through a Twitter post. Jade Cargill said Britt Baker needs to shed blood in order to grab the ratings that the No. 1 contender to the AEW women's championship is getting.

"I bet I won’t have to drop a drip of blood to get her ratings but I digress. I just look THAT DAMN GOOD with no blood" , wrote Jade Cargill

I bet I won’t have to drop a drip of blood to get her ratings but I digress. I just look THAT DAMN GOOD 💅🏾 with no blood 😉 @AEW — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) May 17, 2021

AEW's resident dentist has now responded to the tweet. She tweeted out that Jade Cargill will require the services of Shaquille O'Neal in order to match the ratings that Britt Baker brings. Her tweet was a direct shot at Jade Cargill.

"No but you’ll need Shaq", wrote Britt Baker

Cargill teamed up with Shaq to defeat Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet in an intergender tag team match on the March 3, 2021 episode of Dynamite titled 'The Crossroads.'

What's next for Britt Baker on AEW Dynamite?

These Twitter battles come and go. It remains to be seen if this Twitter feud will transition into a full-fledged rivalry. But for now Britt Baker has a bigger challenge ahead as she faces Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's Championship at Double or Nothing on May 30th.

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D ascended to the top of female rankings in AEW in no time. Her recent bout against Thunder Rosa involved a lot of blood, but was undoubtedly one of the best in recent history.

As good as Hikaru Shida has been with the AEW women's title around her waist, it seems that her title reign of 360 plus days might just come to an end. She has been at her absolute best in carrying the women's division through the pandemic.

But it's about time that Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. became AEW women's champion. She has worked really hard on her character and has grown by leaps and bounds herself over the past year.

Do you think Britt Baker will be able to capture the AEW Women's Championship at Double or Nothing? Sound off in the comment section below.