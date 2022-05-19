Former WWE star defeats Jeff Hardy on AEW Dynamite; Sting gets destroyed after the match

Adam Cole was in singles action on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite. He went one-on-one with Jeff Hardy in the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament semifinals.

The former WWE Champion qualified for the semifinals by beating Darby Allin in last week's main event, whereas the Panama City Playboy earned his spot by beating Dax Harwood.

In the main event match, Cole attacked Hardy during his entrance and then threw him into the steel steps. We came back from the break to see that Hardy was on the offense and hit Cole with a Whisper in the Wind.

Jeff ducked Cole's attempt of The Boom and hit him with The Twist of Fate. He then went for the Swanton Bomb, but Adam moved out of the way. The latter then charged in with The Boom and got the pinfall win.

After the match, The Young Bucks came out to stare down The Hardys, but it was a distraction for Adam Cole to attack them from behind. reDRagon, Sting, and Darby Allin all joined the chaos, and we had an all-out brawl to end the show.

Sting was taken out in the post-match brawl as the numbers game caught up to The Icon. Cole stuck his leg inside a steel chair before O'Reilly landed a knee drop from the ropes, destroying the Stinger.

The Hardys and The Young Bucks had a backstage face off on AEW Dynamite

Earlier on the show, The Hardy Boyz were getting ready for an interview backstage, but they were interrupted by the Young Bucks. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions fired a warning to Jeff and Matt. They said that Jeff was all banged up and Adam Cole was going to "kick his a**."

The former WWE Superstars responded by calling them a bunch of "whiny b***hes." They also stated that the Bucks will never be better than them.

Things are heating up between these two iconic tag teams. After this week's assault, a match at Double or Nothing 2022 between the two might be on the cards. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top when The Hardys and The Young Bucks eventually collide.

