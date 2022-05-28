AEW star speaks about how difficult it was for Jim Ross during the Owen Hart incident (Exclusive)

Owen Hart left the world on May 23, 1999, during the Over the Edge pay-per-view. A mishap while he was being lowered during his entrance, resulted in him falling 24m to his tragic demise. Jim Ross, who was the commentator at the time, had to call the action on the fly and explain to the fans at home what had happened.

Fast forward to 2022, and Jim Ross is the voice of All Elite Wrestling. Meanwhile, Hart's legacy is being honored through two tournaments in the very same promotion. We asked AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa about her thoughts on the same.

Rosa didn't grow up a wrestling fan, so she was unfamiliar with the legend that is Owen Hart growing up. But having learned more about him after getting into the business, she opened up about how difficult it must have been for JR in that stunning moment:

"So, I was watching some videos on how he passed away and how tragic it was and I was just thinking how difficult it was for the commentators. JR was there, commentating the whole entire time. Explaining pretty much play-by-play what was happening. And I don't know, there's so much to learn about all the people there were before me. And for them to have done a tournament like this is really, really cool." (14.23-14.53)

Catch the finals of the Owen Hart Cup live on Eurosport

Dr. Britt Baker, DMD will take on Ruby Sobo in the finals of the Owen Hart Cup. On the men's side, fans will get to enjoy Samoa Joe vs. Adam Cole for the ultimate prize.

Fans can tune into Eurosport and Eurosport HD and get to see both matches at AEW Double or Nothing this Monday morning. It airs from 04:30 Hrs (04:30 am IST) onwards and can also be live-streamed on the discovery+ app.

