AEW star slams Lio Rush after Dynamite

AEW star Joey Janela has slammed recruit Lio Rush for his recent promo on Dynamite. In the promo video, he discussed his plans for the promotion.

Rush, in his promo video, mentioned that AEW President Tony Khan has been calling him nonstop. He explained leverage buyouts and added that he is now a businessman. Lio also hinted that he had the key to success for other stars in the company.

The promo, which AEW posted on their social media platforms, gained interesting responses from fans. Among them was a tweet from Joey Janela. He slammed Lio by saying that fans watching the AEW had no idea about all the business-related topics that Lio boasted about.

"Lio the poor people that watch this show had no idea what you were talking about" wrote Joey Janela.

What happened to Lio Rush when he made his AEW debut at Double or Nothing?

Lio Rush initially debuted in AEW when he came out as the Joker in the Casino Battle Royale match at Double or Nothing 2021. Unfortunately, the former WWE superstar got injured in the match, announcing his retirement from pro wrestling. Since then, Lio has made some appearances for NJPW to fulfill his prior commitment to the promotion.

Also Read

The inclusion of Lio Rush will undoubtedly add a bit more depth to the AEW talent pool. The Man of the Hour has got excellent in-ring skills and is impressive with the microphone. Fans are impatient to see how Tony Khan will book the former WWE Superstar for his shows.

Have you liked the fastest-growing page for AEW fans yet? Click here for more.

Edited by Angana Roy