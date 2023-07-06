AEW star Jon Moxley implies his close friend is ignoring his phone calls

On the latest edition of Dynamite, AEW star Jon Moxley dropped a subtle hint about his close friend Eddie Kingston.

Moxley cut a promo expressing his frustration with Kingston's constant focus on the past and questioned why he remains so fixated on old grievances. He painted a picture of a different version of Kingston, one who embraces the future and becomes the person people want him to be.

Jon Moxley made it clear that he cherishes every day and finds it irritating when Eddie Kingston constantly complains. Moxley wanted his friend to let go of the past and move forward. He concluded the promo by urging Kingston to answer his phone, implying that Kingston had been ignoring his calls.

The relationship between Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston has been somewhat complicated since their match at‎ AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. During the bout when The Elite faced Blackpool Combat Club, Moxley and Kingston appeared hesitant to attack each other. This puzzling dynamic has left fans intrigued and wondering about the state of their friendship.

Will they be able to resolve their differences, or will their strained relationship lead to further conflict? Only time will tell as the drama unfolds.

