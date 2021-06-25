AEW star Jungle Boy pumped after eliminating Christian Cage at Casino Battle Royale

AEW star Jungle Boy recently acknowledged that winning the Casino Battle Royale last month helped his career gain momentum.

Ahead of his upcoming AEW World Championship opportunity this Saturday, Jungle Boy discussed numerous topics on TV Insider, most notably his historic moment in the Casino Battle Royale where he eliminated Christian Cage to win the match:

"I didn’t know Christian really before, but he has been a really cool guy. Having the match with Christian, and I ended up winning it and knowing I was going to wrestle Kenny Omega—it feels crazy where everything is moving at warped speed. I’m really excited about it. I feel a lot of momentum," said Jungle Boy.

Jungle Boy further added that he's doing normal workouts and practicing in the ring at home to prepare for his match against Kenny Omega, which includes running drills with his buddies. He has a ring at his home in which he wrestled for three hours the previous day.

Jungle Boy thinks Omega is the world's best wrestler and wants to be in peak shape going into possibly the biggest match of his career so far. He promised to come out all the guns blazing this weekend, and hopes his effort pays off.

Jungle Boy on AEW postponing his championship match by two weeks

Apparently AEW president Tony Khan shifting the championship match by two weeks is a blessing for the young superstar, because it will be a starkly different vibe to perform in front of a live crowd:

"I'm really glad they did it. The match was supposed to happen a few weeks ago. I’d wrestle Kenny Omega no matter what. I’d do it anywhere, but to be able to do it now with the fans there—it’s a completely different game. I’m a lot more excited to hear the fans," said Jungle Boy.

Time will tell whether AEW's young sensation reaches the pinnacle this weekend. But it's a given that a match against a top-class wrestler like Kenny Omega will elevate his status as the company's top babyface.

Do you think AEW star Jungle Boy will be able to defeat the Cleaner this Saturday? Sound off in the comment section below.

Edited by Vishal Kataria