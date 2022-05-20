"This is super surreal" - AEW star Kaun opens up about meeting former WWE RAW star backstage (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Samoa Joe is arguably one of the biggest signings in AEW this year. Given his status as one of the most popular stars in the business, it is no surprise that even his co-workers look up to him.

Last month, the Samoan Submission Machine became All Elite as he debuted on Dynamite. In his first match, Samoa Joe battled The Acclaimed's Max Caster in the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Qualifier. The fight quelled any doubts about the debutant's ring-rust, proving that he could handle himself impeccably in the ring.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, AEW star Kaun spoke about the time he met Samoa Joe backstage.

"I actually got to meet him, talk to him briefly. Again this is super surreal to like, grow up watching these people and then you get to go meet them backstage and they're just regular cool people you're talking about wrestling, we're all fans of this business and like wow I watch your matches for inspiration and now, now you're here. Now basically I work with you!" (7:48 - 8:07 )

You can watch the full video here:

Samoa Joe is currently embroiled in a feud with the trio of Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how this storyline progresses further in AEW.

Samoa Joe recently progressed to the Semi-Finals of the AEW Owen Hart Tournament

Aside from his rivalry with Jay Lethal and his group, Samoa Joe has been in dominant form in the Owen Hart Foundation Cup.

The latest episode of Dynamite saw the Samoan Submission Machine facing debutant Johnny Elite in the Quarter-finals. A grueling match ensued, where Johnny surprised Joe with his resiliency. In the end, however, Joe was able to pick up the win after executing a picture-perfect Muscle Buster.

The victory has enabled Samoa Joe to advance to the semi-finals to face Kyle O'Reilly. If he defeats Kyle as well, he will be squaring off against Adam Cole in the finals of the Owen Hart Tournament.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video.

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

Edited by Neda Ali