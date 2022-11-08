AEW star Keith Lee reacts to his wife Mia Yim's surprising WWE return on RAW

Mia Yim made her shocking return to WWE on the latest episode of RAW, which triggered a reaction from her husband, AEW star Keith Lee.

Earlier, Yim aligned herself with The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) when she assaulted Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day. A brawl ensued between the two factions, with Styles standing tall after a Styles Clash to Dominik Mysterio.

Before her return, Yim had a first stint in WWE from 2018 to 2021. She had a solid NXT career before getting called up to the main roster in 2020 as "Reckoning," a member of the infamous faction "Retribution" led by Mustafa Ali.

On Twitter, Lee expressed approval of her wife's return on Monday night. The Limitless One reacted by posting a GIF from the American sitcom The Office featuring Michael Scott (Steve Carell) and Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) raising the roof, indicating that Yim's return was shattering.

Mia responded to her husband by tweeting a heartfelt message, saying that she loves the former AEW World Tag Team Champion.

Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee will be in action on AEW Dynamite

On November 19 at Full Gear, Swerve in Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) will face the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens).

It will be their third match-up in just a couple of months after the former WWE Superstars defeated FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) in a number one contenders match on the October 26th episode of Dynamite.

Before going at it for the team gold, they will cross paths this Wednesday on Dynamite in Boston. Swerve in Our Glory will team up with The Gunns (Austin and Colten Gunn), while The Acclaimed will partner themselves with FTR.

It will be interesting to see who wins the upcoming bout for much-needed momentum heading into the Newark, New Jersey, extravaganza.

