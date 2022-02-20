"I have known him since he was the guy doing my laundry" - Kenny Omega praises top NJPW star following AEW debut

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega appeared on the 18th February 2022 edition of Wrestling Observer Radio and had a lot to say about the "Switchblade" Jay White, who recently made his debut in the company.

Jay White and Kenny Omega had a fierce rivalry in NJPW. White succeeded Omega as the leader of the Bullet Club. Since then, Jay White has established himself as one of the top stars in the wrestling industry.

In the interview, Kenny Omega had nothing but heaps of praise for the Switchblade when he was asked about Jay White. He talks about his history with Jay White and how proud he feels about how far he has come.

"I have always had a real good relationship with Jay White over the years. I have known him since he was the guy doing my laundry in new Japan and always supported his venture, his journey in professional wrestling and extremely proud for him to take sort of the opportunity that was before him and make it his own." Kenny said [39:02-39:24]

Kenny further talked about how he plans to have their long-awaited rematch with this new version of Jay White and that hopefully, their match will showcase what the Switchblade is all about to the American wrestling audience.

"I would love to have that rematch with Jay with the current version, the new Jay and hopefully be an instrument for him to really show how far he has come which you know I think an American audience haven't really seen that yet and it's tough to really see that." Omega further added [39:48-40:12]

Kenny Omega's last AEW appearance was on Dynamite after Full Gear

We have not seen Kenny Omega around an AEW ring since his appearance on the first Dynamite after Full Gear 2021, where he lost the World Championship to his former tag team partner "Hangman" Adam Page.

Kenny has since taken time off to recover from his injuries. However, a return might be on the horizon, and he is not going to find things where he left them.

With Adam Cole introducing reDragon into the fray and the debut of "Switchblade" Jay White, Omega has some decisions to make.

Who would you like to see Kenny Omega feud with when he returns?

Let us know in the comments section.

While using any of the quotes from the article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda.

A former WWE personality remembers CM Punk's other return before his AEW one here

Edited by Debottam Saha