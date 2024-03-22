AEW star kept texting and apologizing to Tony Khan after backstage incident - Reports

Tony Khan has seen several additions and deletions from the AEW roster since 2022, and one of them, the most controversial one, saw him losing not one but two wrestlers. While that seemed to be the case then, now it's been said that one of them might be coming back, after apologizing.

That person is Jack Perry, and according to reports, he has been contacting Tony Khan and apologizing for whatever happened.

"According to those spoken to, Jack Perry was sent home after AEW All In at Wembley and never heard back from Tony Khan. He apologized, kept texting him about he never meant to cause any trouble and was sorry. He did hear from the company through lawyers. Then they talked and he apologized to Khan. What they are doing now in Japan is storyline to lead to an eventual return.- WON" [h/t WrestlePurists X]

The Jack Perry-CM Punk controversy was one of the biggest stories in wrestling last year, and it seems the story hasn't ended as yet, even though CM Punk has returned to WWE.

Jack Perry and AEW's Jon Moxley will clash outside Tony Khan's booking

While Perry is seemingly suspended from AEW, he has been performing in NJPW. Now, it's been revealed that he will also clash with Jon Moxley at Sakura Genesis. The tag team match will have the Lunatic Fringe team up with Shota Unimo and Jack Perry tags up with Ren Narita.

"Just announced for Sakura Genesis on April 6... Jon Moxley returns to New Japan to tag with Shota Umino to take on Ren Narita & Jack Perry! AEW and NJPW on both sides!!!" the post read [h/t Drainmaker X]

Jack Perry is back in action, and it remains to be seen whether he will be back soon in AEW.

With Jack Perry back in action, and AEW wrestlers matching up with him do you think he will be back in AEW itself? Do you think Tony Khan will take Perry back?

