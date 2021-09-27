AEW star Kip Sabian teases a strange new gimmick after staying outside the venue during AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

During this past week's AEW Dynamite in New York, Kip Sabian held an "unauthorized" meet and greet. Sabian's interaction with the fans outside the Arthur Ashe Stadium was no ordinary meet and greet, as he teased a strange new gimmick.

The AEW Superstar met all his fans with a box around his head and handed out random things on 8x10s. It's safe to say that despite not being a part of the show, the currently sidelined Kip Sabian certainly caught a lot of attention with this move.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, this could very well be the beginning of a new gimmick from Kip Sabian.

As reported by Wrestling Inc, Sabian had previously done the same at the AEW All Out Fan Fest. Sabian seemingly refused to talk to fans who approached him and seems to be working on a new character.

Sabian even took to Twitter to send out a bizarre message. Check it out below:

Kip Sabian could turn his AEW career around with the inception of a new gimmick

Kip Sabian is one of the first superstars to sign with AEW. Sabian signed a contract with the company back in February 2019 and made his promotional debut against Sammy Guevara at Double or Nothing. It was AEW's first-ever singles match.

After turning heel and recruiting his real-life girlfriend Penelope Ford as his manager, Kip Sabian introduced Miro fka Rusev to AEW. The duo of Sabian and Miro teamed up in the initial phase and feuded with the Best Friends, which led to an Arcade Anarchy match on Dynamite.

Also Read

However, things didn't turn out the way Sabian would've liked, as his best man soon turned his back on him. On the April 28 episode of Dynamite, Miro betrayed Sabian and ended their alliance in the process.

Kip Sabian soon underwent surgery which forced him out of action for a few months. It remains to be seen if Sabian's return to AEW is around the corner or not.

Here's how Tony Khan and AEW could change Vince McMahon's approach, according to Vince Russo!

Edited by Abhinav Singh