AEW star Kris Statlander gives a tentative time for her return from injury

AEW star Kris Statlander appeared on a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily Podcast, where she talked about how she is dealing with her injury by undergoing rehab.

Statlander, who tore her ACL on an episode of AEW Dynamite in June, revealed that she still has a long road ahead before she can make her in-ring return.

The Galaxy's Greatest Alien said that while she is doing good, it will take time for her to hit the ropes before she can make a return on television as an active competitor. Statlander assumed that it could be eight months before she can return.

"I'm doing pretty good. I think from what I've heard overall is that I might be a little bit ahead of others where I'm at right now, but I still have a real long way to go before I can re-debut basically and get back in the ring before I'm debuting again obviously, and I'm going to want to be training a little bit before. So I'll be able to get in the ring before you'll see me back on TV. It could be another eight months or so."

Kris Statlander injured herself on the June 10th episode of Dynamite. She was participating in tag team action, teaming up with Hikaru Shida to take on Nyla Rose and Penelope Ford. Statlander attempted a spectacular dive outside the ring but unfortunately, ended up tearing her ACL in what looked like a painful injury.

Kris Statlander in AEW

Kris Statlander rose to fame when she took on former AEW Women's Champion Riho earlier this year in a thrilling contest. Even though she came up short due to outside interference, Statlander's performance was widely praised.

With AEW trying to focus on their women's division by bringing in new female wrestlers, Statlander might find herself in a roster full of competition once she returns. Statlander is expected reignite some old feuds once she returns and one day, she might reach the top of the women's division in AEW.