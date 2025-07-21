AEW star Kris Statlander makes her real-life relationship official

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 21, 2025 12:13 GMT
AEW Kris Statlander
AEW's Kris Statlander (Image source-Statlander on Instagram)

Former AEW TBS Champion, Kris Statlander recently made her relationship with a 29-year-old wrestler official. Statlander shared some cute pictures on social media to confirm her relationship.

Ad

Kris Statlander has been on the AEW roster since 2020 and has become a top star over the past few years. She also happens to be a former TBS Champion. Meanwhile, Statlander made her relationship public with popular indie wrestler, Gino Medina. Gino has wrestled for popular promotions like Reality of Wrestling and MLW in his career.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kris Statlander shared some pictures with Gino Medina from New York City. Statlander also made her relationship with Medina official by posting a picture of her kissing him.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

She also wrote the following in the post's caption:

18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏

"He wanted to see how accurate NYC was to the Spiderman game #nyc #levitation #magic #smooching #boughtnewshoes #bootswerenotmadeforwalking."
Ad

Kris Statlander wants to win a championship in AEW

Kris Statlander has yet to hold a title in AEW since losing her TBS Championship in 2023. Earlier this year, Statlander got emotional while explaining how she needs to win a title again to regain value in people's eyes.

Speaking on Close-up with Renee Paquette in January, Kris Statlander said the following:

“Part of me feels like when I had the TBS Title the last time, it was the last time maybe people saw so much worth in me before things started slowly going bad for me after I lost the title. I’m very well aware of that now reflecting on it. Part of me feels like maybe if I have a championship again, TBS Title, Women’s Championship, anything, that maybe I’m not a loser anymore."
Ad

youtube-cover

Meanwhile, Statlander is currently involved in a storyline where she could join the Death Riders as she has interacted with the faction multiple times. It remains to be seen when Kris wins a title again.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications