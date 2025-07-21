AEW star Kris Statlander makes her real-life relationship official

Former AEW TBS Champion, Kris Statlander recently made her relationship with a 29-year-old wrestler official. Statlander shared some cute pictures on social media to confirm her relationship.Kris Statlander has been on the AEW roster since 2020 and has become a top star over the past few years. She also happens to be a former TBS Champion. Meanwhile, Statlander made her relationship public with popular indie wrestler, Gino Medina. Gino has wrestled for popular promotions like Reality of Wrestling and MLW in his career.Taking to her Instagram handle, Kris Statlander shared some pictures with Gino Medina from New York City. Statlander also made her relationship with Medina official by posting a picture of her kissing him.She also wrote the following in the post's caption:&quot;He wanted to see how accurate NYC was to the Spiderman game #nyc #levitation #magic #smooching #boughtnewshoes #bootswerenotmadeforwalking.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKris Statlander wants to win a championship in AEWKris Statlander has yet to hold a title in AEW since losing her TBS Championship in 2023. Earlier this year, Statlander got emotional while explaining how she needs to win a title again to regain value in people's eyes.Speaking on Close-up with Renee Paquette in January, Kris Statlander said the following:“Part of me feels like when I had the TBS Title the last time, it was the last time maybe people saw so much worth in me before things started slowly going bad for me after I lost the title. I’m very well aware of that now reflecting on it. Part of me feels like maybe if I have a championship again, TBS Title, Women’s Championship, anything, that maybe I’m not a loser anymore.&quot;Meanwhile, Statlander is currently involved in a storyline where she could join the Death Riders as she has interacted with the faction multiple times. It remains to be seen when Kris wins a title again.