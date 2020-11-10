Lance Archer has been very impressive in AEW since his debut for the promotion in March 2020. Archer has already come close to capturing gold, only failing to win the big match. He definitely has much bigger things coming for him in AEW and will be someone to watch out for in 2021.

Lance Archer opens up about competing on the WrestleMania 26 pre-show

Lance Archer was recently a guest on The Chris Van Vliet Show and briefly discussed his brief WWE run in 2009-10. The 'Murderhawk Monster' spoke about competing in the pre-show battle royal at WrestleMania 26. Even though it was a dark match, Archer had fond memories of the night:

I could be sour; I could be bitter about my time there but what good does that do me to help me move forward in wrestling or life of whatever? And that was a cool moment to be able to lace up the boots and walk down the ramp and get in the ring at a WrestleMania. It was the preshow battle royal that they would do pretty much every year. I remember Tyler Reks was a good buddy of mine at the time and he was right behind me when we were walking down the ramp and it was one of those moments, I think they said there was 72,000 people at Mania that year in Arizona and there was probably 30,000 or 40,000 in the building at that point because everybody's still filtering in or whatnot while we're doing this battle royal. I just remember they were playing the generic music as all the different wrestlers head down to the ring. It was a huge, huge, long ramp and it was one of those cool moments where I looked back at Reks and I was like 'Bro, can you believe this?' and he's like 'No, this is too damn cool'.

Lance Archer and Jake Roberts appeared in a pre-taped vignette at AEW Full Gear on Saturday night, sending a message to the rest of the roster.