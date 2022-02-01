Top AEW star seemingly fires shot at "Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar

AEW star Lance Archer has seemingly fired a shot at the winner of the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate is currently on a roll after securing his place in WrestleMania 38th's main event. At this week's WWE RAW, Lesnar made it clear that he would be challenging his long-time rival Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Grandest Stages of Them All.

A few minutes after this, Lance Archer shared a picture of himself and put up an interesting caption. The AEW star tweeted that he's a trendsetter and that everybody wants to be like him, including the "Beast Incarnate."

"I’m a damn trend setter! Everyone wants to be The Murderhawk Monster! Even Beasts Incarnate." tweeted Archer

Lance Archer might be referring to Brock Lesnar's current hairstyle, which is quite similar to his. Considering the former WWE Champion doesn't use Twitter, fans shouldn't expect him to respond to Archer's dig.

Lance Archer will soon challenge for the AEW Championship

The Murderhawk Monster made his All Elite Wrestling comeback recently, nearly three months after being out of action due to a neck injury. Upon his return, Lance Archer turned heel and set his sights on the AEW Championship by unleashing a brutal attack on Hangman Page.

Later, it was made official that Archer would get his shot at the title on Dynamite's February 9th episode in a Texas Death Match. Though the match's stipulation plays to the strengths of The Murderhawk Monster, Page is the favorite to retain his title and defend it in a marquee contest at Revolution 2022.

That said, a grueling contest between Lance Archer and Hangman Page is all but guaranteed when they collide next month.

