AEW star Lance Archer teases new look on Twitter

AEW star Lance Archer is seemingly going to debut a new look soon if his latest Twitter post is any indication.

Lance Archer just posted a photo on his official Twitter handle, in which you can see his braided mohawk-styled weaves lying on the floor, with the caption simply stating, "Welp!". Check out the post below:

Welp! pic.twitter.com/Uhm2YMHfCH — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) January 11, 2021

Lance Archer's tease led to quite a mixed reaction from fans

Will the fans accept Archer's new look?

While most of Lance Archer's fans are beyond excited for what's coming next, many loved his long, braided, mohawk hairstyle. Now that Archer has seemingly ditched the weaves for good, it's safe to say that we're going to see his new look when he appears next on AEW TV.

Lance Archer has been a mainstay in AEW for around a year now. He made his way to the promotion in early 2020, as a client of WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts.

On the April 1 edition of AEW Dynamite, he made his in-ring debut in a winning effort against Marko Stunt. After running roughshod through a string of opponents in the TNT title tournament, Archer lost the finals to Cody at the AEW Double Or Nothing event.

Lance Archer later became the No.1 contender for Jon Moxley's AEW World title but failed to win the belt during their No DQ match. He certainly has the right look and skills to make it big in AEW. As far as his tease goes, it's going to be interesting to see what changes Lance Archer ends up making in his look going forward.