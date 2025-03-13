  • home icon
  • AEW star lashes out 218 days after last Dynamite match 

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Mar 13, 2025 00:14 GMT
AEW Dynamite is the weekly Wednesday show of the promotion [photo: AEW Official Website]
A top AEW star has expressed displeasure following his current absence from the company. This may be due to him not being on weekly television.

Rush is a name on the roster who has had shaky bookings these last few months. Late last year, his faction, La Facción Igobernable, experienced a resurgence after adding The Beast Mortos to their ranks and bringing in Jake "The Snake" Roberts as their new manager.

However, Rush and Dralistico were involved in an incident in November. During a match on Rampage, they took things too far and got too physical with their opponents, Alec Price and Richard Holliday. This also took place while the medical staff was checking on them. According to reports from Fightful Select, this resulted in plans for them being scrapped and the two being "benched" by AEW.

Rush took to X/Twitter to express his impatience, seemingly for his on-screen absence. Although his last match was a month ago on Collision, he has not appeared on Dynamite since August 7.

"I'm still waiting 😡" he wrote.

His stablemates have been on AEW Collision for a few weeks now, as both Mortos and Dralistico are feuding with Hologram and Komander. It remains to be seen when their leader will come back into the fray.

Edited by Neda Ali
