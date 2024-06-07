AEW star lashes out at "filthy" fans over disrespectful chant

A current AEW star expressed his displeasure towards the fans on Dynamite this past Wednesday regarding a disrespectful chant. The star also had a war of words with a former world champion.

The AEW star in question is the Lucha Libre star, Rush. The former ROH world champion has been targeting the former All Elite world champion, MJF for the past few weeks. After warning and teasing a feud with Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Rush confronted him face-to-face this past Wednesday on Dynamite.

During his promo segment, Max was taking shots at multiple top stars before he was interrupted by Rush. While the Lucha Libre star was trying to speak in Spanish, fans in attendance were constantly chanting "What" before MJF dismantled him on the microphone and the segment ended with a brawl between the two.

Meanwhile, Rush finally broke the silence on his confrontation with Max on AEW Dynamite. The Lucha Libre star took to the 'X' social media platform calling the fans who were chanting "What" during his promo "filthy":

"You might be the best on the mic but I am the BEST WRESTLER. I am the One who makes them suffer. No one will save you from the a**whopping you're about to get. You filthy fans like to run your mouths, I'll shove that stupid 'what?' chant down your throats."

The original post can be viewed by clicking this LINK.

AEW star made his TV return recently

Before his appearance on Dynamite this past week, the AEW star, Rush had been wrestling regularly since his return. The Lucha Libre star made his return to TV after months on an episode of Collision in April, where he defeated Martin Stone. He also scored two consecutive victories on the back-to-back episodes of Rampage.

Meanwhile, Rush is currently in a major feud against MJF, and the two are expected to wrestle on a big stage. Only time will tell where the story goes from here.

Do you think Rush can win a singles title in Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off using the discuss button.

