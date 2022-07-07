"I'm sick of this BS" – AEW star lashes out after getting destroyed on Dynamite by members of The Dark Order

An experienced AEW star is apparently enraged at the misuse of airtime in the company's programming, citing The Dark Order as a prime example.

On AEW Dynamite this week, The Dark Order bought out Negative One in a segment to discuss their status. While the faction's numbers have dwindled, they proclaimed that the group was here to stay.

However, QT Marshall interrupted just as Negative One was about to speak. Amidst insults, QT offered to fight him one-on-one. It was only when Hangman Adam Page appeared that the entire Dark Order handed Marshall a beatdown.

After the show went off-air, the leader of The Factory took to Twitter to post a scathing message:

"I did. I’m sick of this BS taking air time from the young talent in AEW. Everyone getting fooled by the “Good guys” gets real old. Just know, all of your favorite good guys, 9 out of 10 times… are evil, mean human beings that faking it for likes and retweets…"

You can check out the entire tweet here:

While QT was overpowered, Negative One refused to pin him. The young Dark Order member ended the segment with an ominous declaration, saying he'd wait until he's older to pin the wrestler.

Fans had hilarious reactions to the AEW star's tweet

While QT Marshall has a sizeable fanbase, many were understandably not happy with how he challenged Negative One.

However, many other responses were humorous, poking fun at QT Marshall's words.

Billy Thee G.O.A.T. 🐐 @PlayZeeGame @QTMarshall QT...I dunno if that's smart man. Negative 1 is an absolute beast! It's taking everything he has for Evil Uno to just hold him back!!! @QTMarshall QT...I dunno if that's smart man. Negative 1 is an absolute beast! It's taking everything he has for Evil Uno to just hold him back!!! https://t.co/2wPozw3yvu

Ohsoyu2 @ohsoyu2 @QTMarshall In your defense, his name is EVIL uno so you may have a point @QTMarshall In your defense, his name is EVIL uno so you may have a point

The segment opens up a possibility of The Factory feuding with the Dark Order. Given both the faction's longtime association with AEW, a rivalry may be just the thing to bring The Dark Order back into the frontline.

