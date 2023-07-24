AEW star last seen on TV 635 days ago hints at return with a four-word message

It's always tough getting TV time in a wrestling company, especially in AEW, where there are so many world-class athletes on the roster. But one member of the roster is seemingly eyeing up a return.

The star in question is Abadon, who last competed in a televised match back on the October 29th 2021 edition of Rampage in a 'Trick or Treat' match against then AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

But could viewers be seeing Abadon in the near future? Taking to Twitter earlier on today, the 31-year old put out a four-word message to excite fans about a possible return.

"My time will come," tweeted Abadon.

Abadon wrestled all of their matches for All Elite Wrestling in 2022 on Dark and Dark: Elevation, but since those shows have been discontinued, it seems that the 31-year-old believes the only way their fans will see them is on Dynamite, Rampage or Collision.

Just because they've been off TV doesn't mean Abadon hasn't been active in AEW

As previously stated, Abadon wrestled on Dark and Dark: Elevation in 2022, but just because those shows aren't running anymore doesn't mean fans haven't been able to see them in action.

Abadon has already wrestled a pair of dark matches for All Elite Wrestling in 2023, with the last one coming as recently as June! The 31-year-old has teamed up with the likes of Skye Blue, Maki Itoh, Riho and Willow Nightingale in trios matches, all of which they have been victorious.

Followghost @Followghost1 Our DC dark match is Abadon, Rhio, and Maki Itoh vs Marina Shafir, Emi Sakura and our hometown hero Nyla Rose! pic.twitter.com/FQ7sO77GiK

Opportunities are always earned in wrestling, but if they keep impressing audiences in dark matches, it will only be a matter of time before fans see Abadon back on their TV screens.

