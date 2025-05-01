AEW star leaves another wrestling title on Dynamite after being chased out of arena

A top AEW star came out after an intense showdown inside the squared circle on Dynamite to make a statement of her own. However, she dropped a championship belt after being chased out of the arena by her upcoming opponent.
Mercedes Mone is the star mentioned above, but she was left slightly embarrassed by her next prominent match opponent, Jamie Hayter. During the April 20 edition of Dynamite, AEW Women's World Champion 'Timeless' Toni Storm was scheduled to compete in a Championship Eliminator match against Miyu Yamashita.
The match was a highly captivating showdown as the audience inside the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia were thrilled to see the encounter. As the dust settled, it was Toni Storm who emerged victorious and went 10-0 in championship eliminator matches.
However, right after her victory, she was confronted by Mercedes Mone. The TBS Champion proclaimed she was coming after Toni Storm and her Women's World title after beating Jamie Hayter in the Owen Cup finals at AEW Double or Nothing.
Just then, Hayter made her way out to the entrance ramp. Mone tried to strike her, but she countered, which led to the CEO fleeing. But in doing so, she dropped her Undisputed British Women's title belt on the stage in an embarrassing spot. Having run Mone off, Hayter also stared down Toni Storm, signaling her intention to challenge after winning the Owen.