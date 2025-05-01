AEW star leaves another wrestling title on Dynamite after being chased out of arena

A top AEW star came out after an intense showdown inside the squared circle on Dynamite to make a statement of her own. However, she dropped a championship belt after being chased out of the arena by her upcoming opponent.

Ad

Mercedes Mone is the star mentioned above, but she was left slightly embarrassed by her next prominent match opponent, Jamie Hayter. During the April 20 edition of Dynamite, AEW Women's World Champion 'Timeless' Toni Storm was scheduled to compete in a Championship Eliminator match against Miyu Yamashita.

The match was a highly captivating showdown as the audience inside the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia were thrilled to see the encounter. As the dust settled, it was Toni Storm who emerged victorious and went 10-0 in championship eliminator matches.

Ad

Trending

However, right after her victory, she was confronted by Mercedes Mone. The TBS Champion proclaimed she was coming after Toni Storm and her Women's World title after beating Jamie Hayter in the Owen Cup finals at AEW Double or Nothing.

Expand Tweet

Just then, Hayter made her way out to the entrance ramp. Mone tried to strike her, but she countered, which led to the CEO fleeing. But in doing so, she dropped her Undisputed British Women's title belt on the stage in an embarrassing spot. Having run Mone off, Hayter also stared down Toni Storm, signaling her intention to challenge after winning the Owen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More