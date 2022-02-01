AEW star Lio Rush shares a worrying update on his health

AEW star Lio Rush was a part of PWG's Battle of Los Angeles, where he suffered an injury during his match with former NXT Cruiserweight Champion and WWE star Buddy Mathews.

At the time, much was not known about the situation, but Lio Rush recently took to Twitter to provide fans with an update on his health.

Rush, in this Twitter post, tells us that he has dislocated his left shoulder.

MRI scan in 2-3 weeks to hopefully find that there's no severe ligament damage/tear.

Rush went on to thank the PWG staff for being extremely helpful and also expressed his gratitude to all his fans for their love and support.

The second part of the post, however, talks about Lio's disappointment with the PWG crowd.

Saddened by the hate Speech, racial slurs and throwing of objects in the ring by the "fans".

Rush goes on to say that despite this, nothing will stop him from performing for those who appreciate the craft of professional wrestling.

You can read his full update from Twitter below:

What does the future hold for Lio Rush after AEW?

Recently Lio Rush announced on Twitter that his contract with AEW is expiring and that he will be departing Tony Khan's organization once the contract runs its course.

Lio Rush hopes to get back on to the independent scene, but this injury has put a spanner in the works. The severity of the damage will determine what Lio Rush does in the foreseeable future.

During his time with All Elite Wrestling, Lio was part of the Casino Battle Royal and was involved in programs against Team Taz as he teamed with Dante Martin.

He was part of many excellent matches during his short AEW tenure. It is unfortunate that we never got to see how it ended.

Hopefully, Lio Rush will be back on track soon. We wish him a speedy recovery.

