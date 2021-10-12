 "It would be foolish of us to carry on"- AEW star reveals how he squashed Mark Henry beef 

Mark Henry and recent AEW signee Lio Rush had a pretty public real-life feud. However, the two have now squashed their beef, according to the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

Lio Rush and the AEW on-screen personality's issues saw the two accuse each other of various things. Mark Henry believed that he had tried to help Lio Rush in WWE but the latter lied to him about things. Lio Rush believed that the former WWE World Champion was overly harsh on African American wrestlers.

The Man of the Hour appeared on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette and discussed his problems with the World's Strongest Man and how they had moved past them:

"Me and Mark Henry’s relationship is super cordial now. I think it came down to two very strong personalities and two very different eras of wrestling and we agree to disagree. We’re about to be working together now and AEW is such an incredible place to be. It would be foolish of us to carry on any kind of whatever it was as it was pretty random and wild," Lio Rush said. (h/t: Fightful)

Lio Rush and Mark Henry sorted out their issues during Rush's first few weeks in AEW

Lio Rush and Mark Henry bumped into each other in a hotel elevator. The pair decided to take a picture to confirm to the AEW fans and others that their issues had been resolved.

"We talked a little that night and I saw him again the other week. It was me coming down the hotel elevator and there’s Mark Henry just solo. I’m like, ‘Alright, great’. We started talking and later on in the night, we figured we should take a picture because it was a pretty cool thing itself, just that we were able to have a conversation and I thought it would be cool for everyone to know that we had that conversation and squashed it," Lio Rush said.

Lio Rush made his first appearance for AEW at Double or Nothing 2021 when he was the Joker in the Casino Battle Royale. Less than two weeks back, AEW announced that they had signed Lio Rush on a full-time basis.

