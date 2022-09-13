"No one told us until the last minute” - Top AEW star details losing title match to Braun Strowman and mystery tag team partner during WWE run 

AEW star Claudio Castagnoli recently detailed what happened at WrestleMania 34, where he and Sheamus lost the Raw Tag Team Championship to Braun Strowman and Nicholas.

Claudio and Sheamus, then known as The Bar, were set to make their fifth defense of their tag titles against Braun Strowman and a partner of his choosing on the grandest stage of them all.

After venturing into the crowd to find a partner, Strowman eventually chose Nicholas, a ten-year-old child and the son of WWE referee John Cone. This proved to be a wise choice as the powerhouse and Nicholas won the match and became the new champions.

But how did this come to be? Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast, Castagnoli admitted that he met Nicholas earlier on in the day, but he didn't know that he would face the child until the very last minute.

"So I met Nicholas earlier that day and I didn’t realise that he was going to be the mystery opponent, because no one told us until the last minute. It was like 3 hours later and I asked Sheamus or somebody ‘So who is it?’ And he was like ‘You met him 3 hours ago.’ I’m like ohhh! I thought it was really cool." (H/T Chris Van Vliet.com)

The AEW star admitted that while some people aren't big fans of the moment, he still gets asked about it, which gives the match its own unique place in wrestling history.

"The match was just fun, and it is all about moments. If you are a kid watching WrestleMania, that could be you. For people to still talk about it to this day, that WrestleMania had a lot of bangers on it, but for people to come to me and still say ‘So Nicholas?’ That’s cool." (H/T Chris Van Vliet.com)

Claudio Castagnoli defended his ROH World Championship on AEW Rampage

The current ROH World Champion has yet to encounter any children during his run in AEW so far. Instead, he has aligned with the Blackpool Combat Club to prove that he is one of the best wrestlers in the world.

Castagnoli did just that once again on the most recent edition of AEW Rampage, where he successfully defended the ROH World Championship against FTR's Dax Harwood.

DRAIN is All Out Ω 🧹 @DrainBamager Claudio Castagnoli vs Dax Harwood was some solid professional wrestling. So much old school feel to it.



I love this Nu-ROH. Claudio Castagnoli vs Dax Harwood was some solid professional wrestling. So much old school feel to it.I love this Nu-ROH. https://t.co/0Ko6PEMDkK

Harwood was looking to add a fourth belt to his current collection, as he's already one half of the ROH, AAA and IWGP Tag Team Champions. However, a another title wasn't in the cards for Harwood, as Castagnoli forced him to submit to a sharpshooter in a very competitive match.

How long do you think Claudio Castagnoli will hold on to the ROH World Championship? Let us know what you think in the comments section down below!

What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier