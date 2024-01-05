AEW star loves The Bella Twins: "I actually went to a Comic-Con and paid to meet them"

A former AEW Women's World Champion recently expressed her love for WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins. She also considered Nikki and Brie Bella to be inspirations to girls like her in the industry.

The AEW star in question is none other than Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. The Bella Twins are undoubtedly one of the most famous duos in pro wrestling history. Nikki and Brie Bella have had decorated careers and achieved multiple accolades during their time in the WWE.

The Bellas are undoubtedly an inspiration to many up-and-coming female wrestlers. Meanwhile, the former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker admitted her love for the twins and explained how they inspire many girls who came after them.

During her recent interview with Ring The Belle, Baker stated the following:

"I love The Bella Twins. I actually went to a Comic-Con and paid to meet them. I have it on my phone somewhere, but I loved The Bella Twins so much. I think any female wrestler right now, if you can say that Bella Twins didn't inspire you in some way, you're lying. They are just superstars in the ring, like they demand your attention. They were part of the start of women's wrestling revolution like they laid down the bricks for girls like Saraya and Sasha [Mercedes] like for those girls to walk on." [6:11-6:39]

When was Britt Baker's last match on AEW TV?

Dr. Britt Baker has undoubtedly been one of the pillars of the AEW women's division since the company's inception. However, 2023 was a rough year for The D.M.D., as she lost most of her matches.

Furthermore, Baker has been absent from TV for the past few months. Her last televised match occurred on the September 16, 2023, episode of Collision, as she lost against Kris Statlander.

Britt has also expressed her frustrations online regarding not getting enough TV time. Only time will tell when fans will see the former women's world champion back on TV.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Ring the Belle and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.