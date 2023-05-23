AEW star is lucky to not have been fired after Dynamite, according to Jim Cornette

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette has been left shocked and outraged by the actions of one of AEW's top stars during the most recent episode of Dynamite.

On the May 17th edition of Dynamite, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry picked up a hard-fought victory over Rush, who had the upper hand for the majority of the match and even caused Perry to bleed.

While fans enjoyed the physicality of the match, Jim Cornette thought that Rush was unprofessional in his approach, and said that if the same thing had happened 30 years ago, the Mexican star would have been beaten up backstage. Here's what the WWE legend had to say on the "Jim Cornette Experience:"

"I think that Rush is a complete idiot. I think that he's convinced that he is somehow a star, and whether he is in Mexico or not he has not been presented that way here. I think that furthermore he is an unprofessional p***k, I think that--as I said 30 years ago if this match happened he would have got the s**t kicked out of him either in the ring or in the locker room by the guy he was doing it to, but as I said it's Jungle Boy." [2:25-2:55]

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager I thought RUSH and Jack Perry followed that Falls Count Anywhere match pretty well.



Jungle Boy with blood is a different dude, and RUSH has that main event poise in him. I thought RUSH and Jack Perry followed that Falls Count Anywhere match pretty well.Jungle Boy with blood is a different dude, and RUSH has that main event poise in him. https://t.co/X6KPKfbj8z

Cornette even went as far as to suggest that Rush should have been asked to leave the building immediately after the match, and should have been fired by Tony Khan for his actions.

"While I don't know if Jungle Boy fully realises how bad Rush f***ed him like just a complete b***h here, but let's face it he wouldn't have been able to do anything about it if he had, not in the ring or not in the locker room afterwards, look at Rush and look at Jungle Boy. But the fact that this guy Rush was not immediately asked to leave the premises and never return again after this f**king display indicates that the veterans in the company have no power, nobody listens to them, and the f**king people that do have the pull don't even know what they're f**king looking at. Rush took a s**t on Tony Khan's face right here on his own national television program." [2:56-3:45]

AEW to roll out one more Dynamite before Double or Nothing

It's Double or Nothing week, and AEW have got a lot of things going for them in regards to the next few months. But with one more Dynamite before the pay-per-view in Las Vegas, what will transpire this Wednesday night?

Ahead of the "Blackjack Battle Royale" on May 28th, Orange Cassidy will defend the AEW International Championship against NJPW star Kyle Fletcher, who recently had to vacate both the IWGP and NJPW STRONG Tag Team Championships due to his Aussie Open partner Mark Davis going down with an injury.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW

It’s the go-home show of

Watch this WEDNESDAY at 8pm ET/7pm CT on



Double or Nothing tickets are still available.

🎟️ AXS.com Happy Double or Nothing week!It’s the go-home show of #AEWDynamite as the road to Double or Nothing starts today!Watch this WEDNESDAY at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork Double or Nothing tickets are still available.🎟️ AEWTIX.COM Happy Double or Nothing week!It’s the go-home show of #AEWDynamite as the road to Double or Nothing starts today!Watch this WEDNESDAY at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork. Double or Nothing tickets are still available. 🎟️ AEWTIX.COM | AXS.com https://t.co/DTnu5nsa3Z

The House of Black will also defend the AEW World Trios Championships against AR Fox, Blake Christian and Metalik in an "Open House" Match, while The Lucha Brothers will defend their ROH Tag Team Championships against Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta of the Blackpool Combat Club.

Taya Valkyrie will take on Lady Frost ahead of her TBS Championship match against Jade Cargill. Adam Cole and Chris Jericho will sign the contract for their Unsanctioned Match, and Tony Khan will officially announce the venue for the premiere episode of AEW Collision on June 17th.

AEW fans are all set to lap it all up as the action comes thick and fast.

Will you be watching AEW Dynamite this week? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit the "Jim Cornette Experience" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Vince Russo wants Adam Pearce to be replaced by an injured WWE star. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes