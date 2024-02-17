AEW star makes big backstage claim about The Young Bucks

AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks are currently being billed as Nicholas and Matthew Jackson. Now, a new claim is being made about the multi-time champions.

The Young Bucks recently debuted a more mature version of their tag team with a new look and attitude. These changes were made following a brief hiatus. The brothers are set to challenge Sting and Darby Allin at AEW Revolution on March 3 in what will be The Stinger's retirement match. Allin and Sting will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship as well.

This week's AEW Dynamite saw The Young Bucks defeat Top Flight in their first Dynamite win since mid-November. They returned to the ring on Rampage last week with a win over Mondo Rox and Robbie Lit.

Wednesday's post-match segment saw the Bucks declare themselves to be #1 contenders to Sting and Allin. Tony Schiavone chimed in, and they fined him $1,000 and demanded he introduce them as Executive Vice Presidents moving forward. This led to an altercation with Allin.

The Bucks' right-hand man, Brandon Cutler, took to X today to continue his "reliable source" social media jabs. He claimed that the recent re-packaging of The Young Bucks has been a hot topic of discussion backstage and also credited The Wrestling Observer for a bit of ratings news.

"One backstage source mentioned that this reinvention of Nicholas and Matthew Jackson has been the talk of the locker room," Cutler wrote.

Expand Tweet

AEW has confirmed that the Bucks vs. Sting and Allin at Revolution will be a Tornado Tag Team Match. It was also confirmed that the AEW World Tag Team Championship will be on the line in The Stinger's retirement match, which will also feature Ric Flair in Sting's corner. The Bucks will be looking to become three-time World Tag Team Champions for the company.

Did The Young Bucks draw on AEW Dynamite?

Brandon Cutler's tweet claiming that The Young Bucks are a hot topic of locker room discussion due to their repackaging also mentioned that they drew strong numbers on AEW Dynamite this week.

The Young Bucks were featured at the end of the Q2 segment this week as they were shown arriving at the arena. Their win over Top Flight then began at the end of the Q5 segment, while the end of the match plus the post-match promos made up Q6.

Cutler's tweet credited The Wrestling Observer Newsletter for ratings data on this week's Dynamite segments that featured The Young Bucks.

"Per WON: Young Bucks vs Top Flight, and the post match promos were the high point in two key demos this week," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

To clarify Cutler's post, it was reported in the Observer that the Q2 segment was the high point for the 18-34 demographic, plus the 35-49 demographic and Men 18-34. It should be noted that the Bucks' arrival to the arena was only featured at the end of the Q2 segment.

Furthermore, the Q5 segment was the high point in Men 25-54 this week. The Bucks' win over Top Flight only made up the end of Q5. Finally, Q6 was the high point for Men 18-49 this week. The Q6 segment was made up of the end of Top Flight vs. Young Bucks, plus the post-match promos.

This week's Q6 segment drew 785,000 viewers, which is down 48,000 from last week. The segment also drew 409,000 viewers in the 18-49 key demographic this week, which is down 13,000 from last week.

What do you think of The Young Bucks' current gimmicks? Do you think they will win at AEW Revolution? Sound off in the comments below!

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE