AEW star makes a big confession about Jon Moxley's Death Riders: "There's one thing I would love to say"

By N.S Walia
Published Jul 12, 2025 01:58 GMT
Death Riders are a top faction in AEW (Image via Claudio Castagnoli
Death Riders are a top faction in AEW (Image via Claudio Castagnoli's Instagram)

Jon Moxley and his dominant faction, The Death Riders, have been a force to be reckoned with in AEW since the better part of the last year. Witnessing their rise, a top star recently had a big confession about the stable.

The star in question is current AEW EVP Matthew Jackson. While he and his brother Nicholas Jackson were missing from the promotion for quite some time, The Death Riders, under Moxley's leadership, rose to prominence. Most recently, The Young Bucks have been working closely with them on AEW TV.

In an interview on Close Up with Renee Paquette, Matthew Jackson stated that The Death Riders had done remarkable work as a formidable unit last year. They backed it up by highlighting that every business metric for All Elite Wrestling had been up. Yet, The Bucks believed that the Moxley-led faction was not given enough credit.

“There’s one thing I would love to say to the fans. The Death Riders do not get enough credit for what they’ve done for this company in the last year. The crowd is up. The ratings are up. The houses are up. The fans are excited. That’s because of the Death Riders. I feel like they don’t get enough credit for what they’ve done for this place.” [H/T - Fightful]
Jon Moxley and The Death Riders have top matches scheduled for AEW All In Texas

The Death Riders are scheduled to compete in marquee matches at AEW's biggest event of the year, All In: Texas. Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Gabe Kidd will battle The Opps (Katsuyori Shibata, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Samoa Joe) for the AEW World Trios Championships.

On the other hand, their leader, Jon Moxley, is likely to close the show. He will face "Hangman" Adam Page, with his AEW World Championship on the line in a what is sure to be gruesome Texas Death match.

With Death Riders gearing up to invade Globe Life Field this weekend, it will be interesting to see if they can walk out of All In: Texas with all the gold.

Edited by Harish Raj S
