AEW star makes a bold comment ahead of match against Japanese legend Minoru Suzuki

Daniel Garcia will be in action against the legendary Minoru Suzuki this week. Ahead of his showdown with the leader of Suzuki-gun, the AEW star recently revealed that he has been studying a lot of tape for what could be the biggest match of his career so far.

Over the course of the last few months, Garcia has made quite the name for himself. The AEW newcomer has shared the ring with the likes of Jon Moxley and Darby Allin in the promotion, and he'll be facing CM Punk on Rampage this week.

Earlier this week, during his Beyond Wrestling match with Alex Shelley, Garcia locked in a rear-naked choke on the former in typical Minoru Suzuki style. The move prompted Garcia to take to social media and send out the following tweet:

Following his bout with Shelley, Garcia is now set to shift his focus to Minoru Suzuki. That being said, Garcia will also face Davey Richards this weekend, along with his clash with CM Punk on Friday.

Garcia has also been competing on NJPW Strong, where he recently wrestled IMPACT Wrestling's Josh Alexander. He also took on NJPW star Jay White as part of the Autumn Attack event.

Minoru Suzuki has also been competing in the US recently

Jon Moxley and Minoru Suzuki in AEW

Minoru Suzuki's bout with Daniel Garcia joins the list of the NJPW legend's buzzworthy bouts in recent weeks. He has been on an incredible run after his recent arrival for a tour in the United States. This remarkable stretch started when the leader of Suzuki-gun showed up at AEW All Out and confronted his rival, Jon Moxley.

The two stars faced off on the following episode of AEW Dynamite, and Moxley walked away with the win. The company subsequently booked a tag team showdown between Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston and the reunited Suzuki-gun duo of Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki.

Moxley and Kingston emerged victorious, but Suzuki and Archer immediately challenged the pair to a rematch.The two teams will go at it once again in a Philadelphia Street Fight at New Japan Showdown on October 17.

What do you think about Daniel Garcia's message for Suzuki? Are you excited to see the NJPW legend facing other noteworthy stars? Sound off below.

