AEW star makes bold Mercedes Moné vs. Britt Baker prediction (Exclusive)

Britt Baker will challenge Mercedes Moné for the AEW TBS Championship at All In at Wembley Stadium on August 25. All Elite Wrestling star Nick Wayne thinks Moné is "on another level" right now and cannot see her losing the title this weekend.

Moné joined AEW in March after months of speculation about her future in the wrestling business. Since then, the 32-year-old has captured the AEW TBS Championship from Willow Nightingale and the NJPW Strong Women's Championship from Stephanie Vaquer.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Wayne confidently predicted a win for Moné in London:

"Mercedes. No one touches Mercedes. I'm not saying that [Britt Baker is not as good as before her absence], I'm just saying Mercedes, you know, there's a reason why she's holding two titles right now. I don't know, I just feel she's untouchable right now. She's on another level." [9:37 – 10:03]

Watch the video above to hear Wayne predict several other All In matches, including Darby Allin vs. Jack Perry and Chris Jericho vs. Hook.

Nick Wayne predicts AEW Tag Title match

The Young Bucks' Matthew and Nicholas Jackson will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Acclaimed and FTR at All In.

Nick Wayne was a fan of The Young Bucks for many years before becoming a wrestler. For that reason, the 19-year-old hopes they retain the gold at Wembley Stadium:

"I want the EVPs," Wayne said. "I want The Young Bucks. I know The Young Bucks' tactics. I know they have what it takes to pull out all the stops to retain what's theirs." [11:48 – 12:09]

Wayne will also compete at All In alongside fellow World Trios Champions Christian Cage and Killswitch. They will defend the titles in a London Ladder match against the Bang Bang Gang, House of Black, and Pac and the Blackpool Combat Club.

