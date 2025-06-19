AEW star makes huge return after 14 years at Grand Slam Mexico

AEW presented a highly enthralling show in the historic Arena Mexico titled Grand Slam Mexico. The blockbuster event became the homecoming of a star to the arena after 14 long years.
The star, who is a rising talent on the AEW roster, is Beast Mortos. During the Grand Slam Mexico show, he teamed up with the Death Riders members, Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta, and The Young Bucks to battle Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, and The Opps, comprising Powerhouse Hobbs, Katsuyori Shibata, and Samoa Joe.
According to a report by Fightful Español, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan personally made efforts to have Mortos on the show. He reportedly met with CMLL CEO Salvador Lutteroth Lomeli to advocate for his presence on the show, who agreed. The opportunity arose after Claudio Castagnoli and Cash Wheeler were unable to attend the show.
Beast Mortos began his career in CMLL in 2008 under the ring name Semental. He was a part of the promotion for nearly three years before parting ways. Mercedes Moné's boyfriend's homecoming proved to be memorable as he was on the winning side of his match.
The future is certainly looking extremely bright for this rising star in All Elite Wrestling.