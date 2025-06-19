AEW star makes huge return after 14 years at Grand Slam Mexico

AEW presented a highly enthralling show in the historic Arena Mexico titled Grand Slam Mexico. The blockbuster event became the homecoming of a star to the arena after 14 long years.

Ad

The star, who is a rising talent on the AEW roster, is Beast Mortos. During the Grand Slam Mexico show, he teamed up with the Death Riders members, Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta, and The Young Bucks to battle Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, and The Opps, comprising Powerhouse Hobbs, Katsuyori Shibata, and Samoa Joe.

According to a report by Fightful Español, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan personally made efforts to have Mortos on the show. He reportedly met with CMLL CEO Salvador Lutteroth Lomeli to advocate for his presence on the show, who agreed. The opportunity arose after Claudio Castagnoli and Cash Wheeler were unable to attend the show.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Beast Mortos began his career in CMLL in 2008 under the ring name Semental. He was a part of the promotion for nearly three years before parting ways. Mercedes Moné's boyfriend's homecoming proved to be memorable as he was on the winning side of his match.

Expand Tweet

The future is certainly looking extremely bright for this rising star in All Elite Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More