AEW star makes a surprising statement - "I don't have nothing to lose anymore"  

Former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa has made a surprising statement about her future. The Unstoppable made her debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2020. She quickly gained traction and became one of the top female stars on the roster. This helped her capture the Women's World Championship in March 2022, as she defeated Britt Baker in a Steel Cage match.

In August 2022, Rosa revealed that she couldn't defend her title due to an injury. While the company kept the championship on her for the next three months, the 37-year-old was forced to relinquish her title later that year. After spending several months on the sidelines, Rosa finally returned to the ring on the December 16, 2023 episode of Collision.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa highlighted her goal of getting back to the top of the women's division again.

"I think a lot of people forget that I left as a champion, and I literally was there all the time because people didn't see me. It's just crawling and scratching for what is yours again, and I'm going to do it again. I have an opportunity to face Toni Storm and her cosplay friend, Mariah May. They're in trouble because I ... I don't have nothing to lose anymore! I'm coming, I'm coming hungry, I'm a little more violent than I was before, and I have a goal! My goal is not to look pretty and talk nonsense on TV; it's to handle business!" said Thunder Rosa. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

AEW star Thunder Rosa is feeling a hundred percent

While being on the shelf for so long can take its toll on a performer, it doesn't seem to have impacted Thunder Rosa, who has been on a roll since her return.

During the same podcast, the former AEW Women's World Champion mentioned that she was feeling a hundred percent since her return.

"I'm feeling a hundred percent. I had a booking on Sunday in Canada, and I was like totally dialed in. I was like, 'Yeah, I'm back!' It's taken me, like, match by match for me to find myself again, but I'm back!" she said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Considering La Mera Mera pinned Toni Storm this week on Dynamite, she could be next in line for a shot at the AEW Women's World Title.

