AEW star Malakai Black recalls what the late great Brodie Lee told him during their final phone call 

Malakai Black recently recalled one of his final conversations with the late Brodie Lee, where the former TNT Champion told Black that he'd love working in AEW.

Black, who previously went by the name Aleister Black, made his AEW debut at the Road Rager special on July 7th, over a month after his WWE release in June. Since then, Malakai Black has been pretty vocal about his time in WWE and his future aspirations in the business.

Appearing on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Black discussed several topics, including how a conversation with Brodie Lee upped AEW on his priority list. Black revealed that months before his WWE release, he spoke to the former TNT Champion over the phone, who had nothing but good things to say about AEW.

The former NXT Champion added that since Lee was also frustrated during his time in WWE, the late star understood what Black was going through. Black further revealed he looked back at his conversation with Brodie Lee after departing WWE, which played an instrumental role in his decision to join AEW:

"One of the last conversations I had with Jon (Brodie Lee), rest in peace, he said ‘you’d love it here. You would have so much fun here.’ So that kind of always stuck with me. Him and me, every once in a while, would talk, and there’s definitely been moments where I was very frustrated. And I know he went through similar stuff, so I spoke to him about it a couple of times. And he’d tell me how great he felt and how much relief he felt. So that conversation stuck with me a lot. And then I got released, and from day one that was the thought process," said Malakai Black (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Malakai Black will make his in-ring debut at AEW Dynamite: Homecoming

Weeks after making his debut, where he attacked Cody Rhodes and the legendary Arn Anderson, Malakai Black will make his in-ring debut next week at AEW Dynamite: Homecoming against Cody.

Black and Cody shared a few heated exchanges and even came to blows recently to hype up their clash. Despite being a heel, Malakai Black has won over the crowd, who seem to be favoring him over the 2-time TNT Champion.

Black will enter as the favorite to win, though Cody Rhodes is sure to take him to the limits in what promises to be a memorable bout.

Do you think Malakai Black should defeat Cody Rhodes at AEW Dynamite: Homecoming? Sound off in the comments section below.

