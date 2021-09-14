AEW star Mark Henry congratulates Big E; Gives honest opinion on RAW main event 

AEW star Mark Henry recently sent out a message to Big E on the heels of the latter's WWE Championship win on this week's WWE RAW.

Moments after RAW went off-the-air, Big E became a trending topic on Twitter, with many sharing their happiness over the crowning of the fan-favorite star. One among them is AEW Rampage broadcaster, Mark Henry.

Taking to Twitter, Henry shared a picture of Big E with the WWE Championship and congratulated him. The WWE Hall of Famer also wrote that The New Day member thoroughly deserved to win the gold. Check out Mark Henry's tweet here:

In the main event of this week's WWE RAW, Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton battled it out for the former's WWE Championship. After Lashley emerged victorious in the match, Big E came out to the ring and cashed in his MITB contract to win the WWE Championship for the first time.

Big E's cash-in didn't come as a surprise to anyone as he had already made his intentions known on Twitter and in the opening segment of WWE RAW.

Mark Henry also shares his take on WWE RAW's main event

Furthermore, Henry also responded to a fan who took a dig at his Busted Open Radio colleague, David LaGreca. The fan wrote that there's no way LeGreca could be critical of the way WWE RAW ended.

Mark Henry replied that the RAW main event was good and advised the fan not to attack LeGreca for simply sharing his opinions.

Because it was good! Don’t attack Dave for telling his truth or educated opinion. When it’s good or bad journalist have to give an opinion. https://t.co/VGEfas0HqQ — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) September 14, 2021

