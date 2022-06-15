AEW star Max Caster hints at interesting reason for not being at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view 

Max Caster recently took to Twitter to reveal why he will not be featured in the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event, raising several questions.

In recent months, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens have grown popular in the All Elite scene. While they started as heels, their impressive rap entrance has made them into fan favorites. Furthermore, their recent alliance with The Gunn Club has added to the duo's fame.

However, this has failed to help The Acclaimed get a spot at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. While Bowens is sidelined due to an injury, Caster revealed a surprising reason for his absence.

In a tweet, The Acclaimed rapper stated that "too many NJPW members" wanted to fight him. Furthermore, he also indicated that backstage politics were also a reason.

"YO! LISTEN! I was supposed to be on #ForbiddenDoor next weekend. However, too many NJPW roster members wanted to fight ME (the Best Wrestler Alive ™). They couldn't decide who would face me and backstage politics got in the way. Maybe next year! #MicDrop," Caster tweeted.

Even though the fan-favorite duo won't be at the upcoming pay-per-view, the event still has major players on the card. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how the Forbidden Door event unfolds later this month.

Fans were quite disappointed at the AEW star's announcement

Given The Acclaimed's popularity, AEW fans were disheartened at Caster's statement, as shown in the comments section of the tweet.

janie @mjflover @PlatinumMax @AEW 👁 pls TK Max Caster vs Tanahashi, it will bring the show up at least 100 points! @AEW onTV @nogimmickgear @njpwglobal That’s unfair 👁👁 pls TK Max Caster vs Tanahashi, it will bring the show up at least 100 points! @PlatinumMax @AEW @AEWonTV @nogimmickgear @njpwglobal That’s unfair 👁💧👄💧👁 pls TK Max Caster vs Tanahashi, it will bring the show up at least 100 points! https://t.co/d8OhxVuT1j

However, many fans were also encouraging, pointing out that Caster had incredible potential.

Greg Dunlap @Dunlap7 @PlatinumMax @AEW and can tap into a broader audience, especially via social media. Stay patient and keep doing you @AEW onTV @nogimmickgear @njpwglobal Keep your head up, your potential is obvious and your future is bright! All of the “current event” raps areand can tap into a broader audience, especially via social media. Stay patient and keep doing you @PlatinumMax @AEW @AEWonTV @nogimmickgear @njpwglobal Keep your head up, your potential is obvious and your future is bright! All of the “current event” raps are 🔥🔥🔥 and can tap into a broader audience, especially via social media. Stay patient and keep doing you

While Max Caster and Anthony Bowens may have lost out on this opportunity, there is plenty of time to build themselves back up before another pay-per-view. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what's next for The Acclaimed.

