AEW's Max Caster takes shots at WWE Crown Jewel

AEW's Max Caster took a shot at WWE by calling Crown Jewel a blood money show.

Caster used a photoshopped image of a sign that read "All My Homies Love [Cultaholic’s] Adam Pacitti" to "All My Homies Love The Acclaimed."

Back in 2018, WWE and the Saudi Arabian Government signed a 10 year deal for conducting pay-per-view shows in the country. As a result, WWE conducted Crown Jewel 2021, their 6th pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia.

Financially, it's a great for WWE as a single pay-per-view helps the company earn approximately USD 50 million. Now, as per the latest reports, WWE is scheduled to return to Saudi Arabia in early 2022 for another significant event.

Max Caster disparaged Vince McMahon's company as he mocked Crown Jewel. Caster, one-half of The Acclaimed tag team, has constantly mentioned WWE and WWE Superstars via his rap, which he does whenever he makes his entrance.

Max Caster called out Top Dolla in his latest rap

In a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Max Caster called out WWE SmackDown superstar Top Dolla after the show went off the air.

Max name dropped Top Dolla and said that he's a better rapper than the Hit Row member.

Recently, AEW Stars and officials have been taking numerous shots at WWE personalities. It looks like AEW wants to have an online feud. However, WWE has stayed low and has only responded occasionally to these call-outs.

