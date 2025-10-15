AEW star Mercedes Moné confirms new name with an interesting move

Mercedes Moné recently made history by winning yet another Championship belt. Now she is holding 10 Championships at once including the AEW TBS Championship. She recently confirmed a new name for herself by filing a trademark for it.Mercedes joined All Elite Wrestling last year and won the TBS title within 35 days of her debut. She also beat the current Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer to win the NJPW Strong Women's Championship. She has continued to win multiple titles across different promotions since then. She finally won her 10th Championship when she beat Aliss Ink for the BodySlam Wrestling Women's Championship in Denmark. Following this she changed her display name on X to &quot;Último Moné&quot;. Mercedes Moné currently holds the same number of titles wrestling Legend Último Dragon held back in 1996.Her company Soulnado Inc. submitted a filing to trademark the name &quot;Último Moné&quot; on October 14th. It has been registered to be used for various merchandise including apparels and other goods. Many believe that the name will be used for the new merch AEW is going to produce for the CEO. Fans are excited to see what's next for TBS Champion now that she's holding 10 Belts at once. Mercedes Moné is set to compete for more titles in the futureAfter tying the record of holding 10 Championships at the same time with Último Dragon, the CEO hopes to surpass it soon. She is set to compete for her 11th title on October 19 as she faced Jody Threat for the WPW Women's Championship. Mercedes Moné has also been announced to compete at Bestya Wrestling's upcoming Imperium event which will take place in Rome, Italy. While there has been no confirmation yet, it will be interesting to see if she will win another title there. Fans are curious to see if Moné can actually break Ultimo Dragon's record of holding the most titles together at once.