AEW star Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) makes a big confession: "That scares me"

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) is currently one of Tony Khan's priceless assets. She joined AEW last year and received one of the strongest pushes in the company's history. She is the reigning NJPW Strong Women's Champion, the TBS Champion, and the Undisputed British Women's Champion.

Before arriving in All Elite Wrestling, Mone was signed to the WWE from 2012 to 2022. Her time in the Stamford-based company was immensely successful as she held the WWE RAW Women's Championship five times and the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship once. Additionally, she is a former NXT Women's Champion.

The CEO, who is now 33 years old, has achieved numerous accolades throughout her career. Her wrestling journey is far from completion and in a recent appearance on The Katee Sackhoff Show, Mone revealed how the thought of retirement terrifies her.

"That scares me, I don’t want to think about the word retirement but I do think about slowing down because I’ve been doing it for so long. Aches and pains start to catch up and different dreams start to happen. Life starts to grow and I just have so many more dreams that I want to go pursue and chase and go accomplish while I still can, being young and feeling good and having my body feel good," said the former Sasha Banks. [H/T: eWrestlingNews]

Mercedes Mone wants fans to know how dedicated she is to her craft

In the same The Katee Sackhoff Show appearance mentioned, The CEO got teary while talking about her passion for professional wrestling. Mone said that she wanted fans to know how much she is in love with her craft and how her job is her whole world.

"I don't know, I wish they would know how much I love this, and how much - it's gonna make my cry, how much I legit love this. I don't know if people will ever know how much I love wrestling, you know, I give it everything, it's my whole life. It's my world," said Mercedes Mone.

Mercedes Mone made her AEW debut last year at Dynamite: Big Business. It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has in store for her moving forward.

