Mercedes Mone's status as a top AEW attraction usually sees her getting things her way. However, the former Legit Boss made a special request to the higher-ups of All Elite Wrestling.

In a conversation with The Variety, the current TBS Champion was asked about her take on intergender matches and if she wanted to square off against top names in the men's division. Mone was enthusiastic about it, whether it was a one-on-one or a mixed tag team match against male wrestlers.

Moreover, The CEO expressed her desire to battle top names like Ricochet, Swerve Strickland, and Kazuchika Okada if AEW ever did intergender wrestling bouts.

“I definitely want to have an inter-gender match or a mixed tag match. I think people like [Speedball] Mike Bailey, Ricochet, Swerve [Strickland], Komander, The Beast Mortos, [Kazuchika] Okada, there’s just so many men that I would love to team up with and fight against. Dream matches are endless in AEW.” (H/T SEScoops)

Mercedes Mone won a high-stakes match at AEW Double or Nothing 2025

Mercedes Mone continued her winning ways in AEW by extending her singles match streak at their recent pay-per-view, Double or Nothing. After outlasting top competitors over the last few weeks, the former WWE superstar squared off against Jamie Hayter in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

The duo collided in an epic showdown with high stakes involved. As the dust settled, Mone utilized a roll-up to score a quick pin and lay claim to this year's Owen Hart Cup from the women's side. Moreover, with her victory, Mercedes Mone earned herself an AEW Women's World Championship against the reigning champion, "Timeless" Toni Storm.

The Hollywood starlet herself successfully defended her title against Mina Shirakawa at Double or Nothing. Storm now has the CEO waiting in the shadows, and this dream match is set to go down at the company's premier event, All In Texas, in July.

